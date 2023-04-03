DeKalb County remains identified as missing teen

Human remains found in Valley Head have been confirmed as those of a missing teenager from DeKalb County.
The Alabama Department of Forensic Science identified the remains as those of 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis. No foul play is suspected.
Purvis was reported missing in September 2022.
Since then, DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies have been searching for her near Inspect Drive in Valley Head.
It says the remains were located by the Huntsville Search Dog Unit.
Purvis's family asks for privacy during this time of mourning. There will be a memorial service at a later time.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident:
“This is such a terrible tragedy and I cannot even begin to imagine the pain that this family is feeling at this time. Thank you to all that volunteered time to help search for this precious girl, we had all hoped and prayed for a different outcome. Please keep the family and friends of Makenna in your prayers for months to come. God Bless!”