DeKalb County man's appeal denied, will continue life sentence after trying to buy child for sex

A Geraldine man will continue to serve life in prison for trying to buy a child for sexual activity after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied his appeal, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Rex Duard Tidmore, 65, was convicted March 7, 2022, for conspiracy to commit human trafficking, sodomy, twenty counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a minor, trafficking in cannabis, and numerous other drug-related crimes.
Marshall says evidence at trial showed that a confidential informant contacted a DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy and told him about drug activity going on at Tidmore’s house. The informant also said Tidmore was interested in buying her 10-year-old daughter for sexual activity.
Marshall says the informant was then given a recording device and recorded Tidmore discussing both the drug activity at his house as well as his sexual interest in small children.
Marshall also says 300 pounds of marijuana and child pornography were found at Tidmore's house.
Tidmore was found guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Tidmore tried to have his convictions reversed on appeal, but the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed his convictions Friday.
Tidmore is being held at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama.