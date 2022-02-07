DeKalb County man wanted for murder in Texas caught in Fyffe

A DeKalb County man facing murder charges from Texas was caught in Fyffe on Monday.
Jose Angel Becerra, 20, is wanted in McAllen, Texas, for capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a weapon. He’s also been charged with fugitive from justice.
He was arrested Monday on County Road 420 in Fyffe by the U.S. Marshals Service, DeKalb County Special Response Unit, FBI, and Huntsville and Madison County SWAT teams, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Becerra tried to run away but was caught. The sheriff’s office also said he was injured while trying to kick the window out of a patrol car.
No bond had been set as of Monday evening.