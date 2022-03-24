DeKalb County man pleads guilty to 11-year-old girl's murder

A Collinsville man pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge for the strangulation death of an 11-year-old Georgia girl.
Court records show Christopher Wayne Madison entered his plea Thursday morning in DeKalb County Circuit Court.
A DeKalb County judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.
Madison admitted killed Amberly Barnett, whose body was found in the woods behind Madison's home.
She had gone missing from her aunt's home on March 1, 2019.
Madison lived next door to Barnett's aunt and even helped search for the girl after she was reported missing.