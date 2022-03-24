 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

DeKalb County man pleads guilty to 11-year-old girl's murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher Wayne Madison

A Collinsville man pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge for the strangulation death of an 11-year-old Georgia girl.

Court records show Christopher Wayne Madison entered his plea Thursday morning in DeKalb County Circuit Court.

A DeKalb County judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Madison admitted killed Amberly Barnett, whose body was found in the woods behind Madison's home.

She had gone missing from her aunt's home on March 1, 2019.

Madison lived next door to Barnett's aunt and even helped search for the girl after she was reported missing.

