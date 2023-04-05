DeKalb County man killed in motorcycle crash

A DeKalb County man was killed early Wednesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and truck.
Justin K. Nevinski, 34, of Crossville was fatally injured when the 2015 Yamaha motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a 1995 Chevrolet 2500, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After the initial impact, the truck left the roadway, then struck a mailbox and a house. The driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The crash happened about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday on Alabama 75 near DeKalb County 34, about three miles south of Geraldine.