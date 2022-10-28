DeKalb County man jailed on 106 child porn charges

A DeKalb County man is in custody on 106 child pornography charges
Dustin Blake Burt, 27, of Valley Head was charged Thursday with 77 counts of possession of child pornography and 29 counts of dissemination of child pornography.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
That tip was that an individual residing in DeKalb County had been involved in sharing and downloading child pornography via a social media platform.
Burt “was questioned and was found to be in possession of numerous illegal images and videos containing child pornography,” according to a news release.
As of 12:13 p.m. Friday, records showed Burt was still in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.