DeKalb County man found shot to death in home

An investigation is underway after a DeKalb County man was found shot to death.

Sammy Lee Frasier, 61, of Grove Oak was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday after a shooting at a residence on County Road 541, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Fyffe Police Department responded to the scene.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or said if they are looking for any persons of interest or suspects.

“This investigation is ongoing and further details will be released at a later time,” Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release.

