Dekalb County man donates thousands of his dollars to community for nearly a decade

For nearly a decade, a Dekalb County man generously donated thousands of his own dollars for those in his community who struggled financially, so they could afford much needed medication.
His name was Hody Childress and at 80 years of age he died on new years day.
His name warms the heart of so many residents in Geraldine.
“He wanted to make people feel loved and he wanted no credit for that,” said Brooke Walker, part-owner and pharmacist at Geraldine Drugs.
She recalls the first time Childress came into her store wanting to bless neighbors who came in and couldn’t afford to pay for their medication.
“He handed me a folded up bill and I couldn’t see what it was and he just said next time that happens use this and so he made me promise that I would never tell anybody," said Walker.
Childress, who was a an air force veteran and farmer donated at least $100 of his own money once a month for almost 10 years.
“When it started I didn’t know it was going to carry on so long. Or I would’ve kept better record but from what I can estimate it would be close to 10,000," said Walker.
Upon his request, Walker kept it a secret. However, nearing his last days on this earth, Childress broke that silence to his children.
“Daddy done a lot for everybody. It’s made us want to carry on what he’s been doing," s
That's exactly what people- not just in Dekalb County- but across the nation hope to do. According to Walker.
“To see everybody come together for the common good to make somebody feel loved, that’s beautiful. I know Hody would love that,” said Walker.
Walker says she’s been taking non stop phone calls from people in the area and worldwide who want to continue donating to the fund. If you want to help impact people the way Childress did, you can send a check to P.O. box 158 Geraldine, AL 35974.