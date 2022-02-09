 Skip to main content
DeKalb County man charged with possession of child pornography

Kael Claxton

A DeKalb County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say it was discovered obscene material was being downloaded to a residence.

Kael Claxton, 38, of Valley Head is charged with possession of child pornography.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip from internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the FBI of obscene material being downloaded to a residence on County Road 137 in Valley Head.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed, according to the sheriff’s office.

