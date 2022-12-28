DeKalb County man charged with possession of child pornography

A Section man faces multiple counts of possession of child pornography after DeKalb County Sheriff's Office investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children earlier this month.
The sheriff's office said the Dec. 13 tip was about someone living near Powell who was suspected of being involved in child pornography crimes. The same day, an investigator with the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force visited the home of 59-year-old Toney Dewayne Chapman, where it was discovered Chapman had a cellphone with numerous illegal pictures and videos.
The sheriff's office said further investigation and digital analysis led to Chapman's arrest Dec. 19 on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Court records show Chapman was released Tuesday from the DeKalb County Jail on $100,000 bond.