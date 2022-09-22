DeKalb County man charged with child abuse, 10 sex crimes

A Sylvania man is out on bond after a Tuesday arrest on six counts of sodomy, four counts of sexual abuse and two counts of child abuse.
Jerry Jason McKee, 46, was charged by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Sylvania Police Department. He was booked in the DeKalb County Jail with a $640,000 bond.
He was released on Wednesday, according to jail records.
McKee was arrested at his home on Blue Pond Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other information about the case has been released by authorities.