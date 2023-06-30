DeKalb County man arrested on 20 child porn possession charges

A Collinsville man faces 20 charges of possession of child pornography after law enforcement officials searched his home.
Ricky Herndon, 40, was arrested Friday as part of a joint investigation involving the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Leesburg Police Department, Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the University of Alabama Police Department.
Herndon also was charged with pistol possession, violent felon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Herndon was suspected of sharing child pornography via the internet. During the
search, there was digital evidence found containing child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.