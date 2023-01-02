 Skip to main content
DeKalb County juvenile killed in Marshall County crash

A DeKalb County teenager was killed in a late Sunday crash in Marshall County.

The 17-year-old victim from Crossville was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The teen was fatally injured when the 2020 Dodge Charger they were driving collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram, struck a ditch and caught fire, ALEA said.

The teen victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers have not released information on the condition of the operator of the other vehicle.

The crash occurred on Alabama 168 near the 15 mile marker, about five miles east of Boaz.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

