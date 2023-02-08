 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 25-30 MPH with frequent
gusts of 35-40 MPH expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

DeKalb County investigators seek teen girl possibly with 'extremely dangerous' person

  • Updated
  • 0
Ella Grace Woodall

Ella Grace Woodall

DeKalb County investigators need your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl they believe is in danger.

They say Ella Grace Woodall was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home in Fyffe.

They believe she may be with Christian Hollis.

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency says Hollis is 6'4" tall and weighs 160 pounds. 

The EMA said Hollis "is considered extremely dangerous due to known history of violence."

If you see Woodall or Hollis call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.

They could be driving a 2007 silver Toyota Camry with tag number YKD064.

Christian Hollis

Christian Hollis

