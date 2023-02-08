DeKalb County investigators seek teen girl possibly with 'extremely dangerous' person

DeKalb County investigators need your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl they believe is in danger.
They say Ella Grace Woodall was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home in Fyffe.
They believe she may be with Christian Hollis.
The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency says Hollis is 6'4" tall and weighs 160 pounds.
The EMA said Hollis "is considered extremely dangerous due to known history of violence."
If you see Woodall or Hollis call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
They could be driving a 2007 silver Toyota Camry with tag number YKD064.