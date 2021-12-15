DeKalb County EMA, Commission announce toy drive to help Kentucky tornado victims

The DeKalb County EMA and Commission are stepping up to help storm victims in Kentucky.
Officials are coordinating a toy drive to take to the state next week. Commission President Ricky Harcrow said it's the least they can do after all the help that was sent to North Alabama after the April 2011 tornado outbreak.
"We had people from here at home. We had people from Georgia. We had people from Tennessee," Harcrow said. "People in Kentucky, they sent supplies — load after load after load. And I never forgot about that."
He said the more he thought about their help then, the more strongly he felt about helping Kentuckians now. He said the county owes them for the help they provided 10 years ago.
In a letter to mayors, DeKalb County EMA Director J. Anthony Clifton noted many of the families who lost their homes and livelihoods also lost the Christmas gifts they had purchased or received. He said it is the county's sincere hope that everyone will come together to "help us make a difference in the approaching holiday for these friends of ours to the north."
Toys, books, electronics and gift cards can be dropped off at town and city halls across DeKalb County starting 8 a.m. Thursday. The collection will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 22. The items will be hand-delivered to Kentucky State Police for distribution.