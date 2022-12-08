DeKalb Co. Toys for Tots issues urgent call for boys' helmets to complete Christmas

Volunteers are in the middle of preparing gifts for the final 100 families receiving help from DeKalb County Toys for Tots.
The problem: They've run out of helmets for boys aged 5 or older.
Without helmets, the many bicycles, skateboards and other donated items can't be gifted.
LaRue Hardinger, manager of the DeKalb County chapter, said they need as many as possible, as soon as possible.
"We have called Five Below in Gadsden, Retail Liquidators in (Fort Payne), Ollie's in Scottsboro," Hardinger said. "All have none."
"We are desperate," she continued.
Anyone who purchases a helmet at full price and donates it can list the donation as a tax write-off. Hardinger said the same is true for any company that offers a discount for the organization to purchase helmets in bulk.
Hardinger can be reached at larueha@yahoo.com or 256-996-3111.