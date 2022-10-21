DeKalb Co. Marine Toys for Tots desperately needs donations

Inflation is raising the cost of just about everything, which is impacting holiday spending and how much people are able to give to those in need.
DeKalb County Marine Toys for Tots said they desperately need more donations ahead of the holiday season.
"We want every child in DeKalb County to wake up on Christmas morning and have something under their tree," said LaRue Hardinger, the coordinator for DeKalb County Marine Toys for Tots.
Hardinger said even though it's the season of giving, they are not getting many gift donations. "We are seeing a one third drop in donations," she said. "I think that must have something to do with the fact that they have to spend more money on other things like gas and groceries."
For the same reason donations are dwindling, the demand for toys is higher than ever before. Last year, DeKalb County Marine Toys for Tots helped almost 1,459 children in the area. While applications through DHR are open through October 31st, Hardinger said this year could very well top that.
"Due to the economy, we are expecting, now this is just a guesstimate, we are expecting at least that many this year," said Hardinger.
While donations have been slim, she remains confident the people of Sand Mountain will step up and bring Christmas cheer to all who need it.
"This county has never, one time, even through COVID and everything else, they've never let us down," said Hardinger.
Toys for Tots will be collecting donations at the Walmart in Fort Payne on October 22st from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more information on how to donate, upcoming fundraisers, and how to apply to receive gifts from Toys for Tots, click here.