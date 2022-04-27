DeKalb Co. man to serve 23 life sentences for human trafficking conspiracy, sodomy, child porn

A DeKalb County man will never leave prison again after being ordered to serve more than 23 consecutive life sentences for sodomy and conspiracy to commit human trafficking.
Rex Duard Tidmore, 64, pleaded guilty to 26 charges in total on March 7, the day his trial was due to begin. That included pleading guilty to sodomizing a child younger than 12 on a regular and consistent basis.
He also pleaded guilty to trying to purchase a 10-year-old child to use as a sex slave.
In the sentencing order, the judge described Tidmore as "the exact type of person for which prisons are built and maintained."
Tidmore was officially charged and sentenced as follows:
- First-degree sodomy — Life without possibility of parole;
- Trafficking in cannabis — Life without possibility of parole;
- 20 counts of possession of child pornography — One life sentence per count;
- Conspiracy to commit human trafficking — Life in prison;
- First-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance — 20 years in prison;
- Possession of a controlled substance — Five years in prison; and
- Possession of drug paraphernalia — One year in the DeKalb County jail.
He was also ordered to pay fines as part of his plea agreement.