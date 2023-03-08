Dekalb Co. man is ordered held without bond after being charged with murder and elderly abuse

A DeKalb Co. man appeared in court today for his first hearing after being charged with multiple counts of domestic violence, elder abuse, and one count of murder.
The judge ruled Brent Preston Hunter would be held without bond until he appears before a grand jury. Investigators say the scene was bloody when they entered the home of Mitchell and Glenda Hunter on Feb. 26th. According to investigators, blood was on the walls and floor, and two guns were haphazardly tossed in a bathroom. Police were called for a wellness check after a relative stopped by the house and, according to investigators, was told to leave by a man inside, saying, "You don't want to come into this house."
Inside, police found 74-year-old Glenda Hunter slumped over the arm of a couch, covered in blood. Her husband, 75-year-old Mitchell Hunter, was unresponsive in a bedroom. Investigators say their son, Brent Hunter, was found sleeping in another room, and he made his first court appearance today.
"He will be held without bail on those two cases, so that will give a lot of comfort to not only the community but also the family and his mother, who, of course, is one of his victims," said Summer Summerford, Dekalb and Cherokee Co. district attorney.
According to investigators, Mitchell Hunter was pronounced brain dead after being transferred to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. He was taken off life support by his family a day later. Now Brent Hunter faces a murder charge as well. In the brief moments she could speak, Glenda Hunter told investigators that Brent hit her over the head with a revolver. According to investigators, Glenda is alive and recovering, but her son has threatened her after his arrest.
"He is a danger to the community, and that's why we've done what we can to protect the community and also protect the victim and the family members," Summerford said.
A relative of Glenda Hunter told WAAY 31 this was just the culmination of a long history of abuse of Glenda and Mitchell by their son. Brent Hunter has the record to prove that, with multiple counts of elderly abuse and child abuse going back to 2003.
