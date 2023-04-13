 Skip to main content
Defense wins 42-38 in Brent Dearmon's first spring game at UNA

  • Updated
UNA Athletics

Head Coach Brent Dearmon and his University of North Alabama football team closed its 2023 spring practice in dramatic style Thursday night as Cameron Jamar picked off a pass in the final seconds of the annual Purple-White game and returned it for a touchdown to give the defense a 42-38 walk-off win. The scoring play was immediately followed by a fireworks show.

The UNA defense had picked up points through out the scrimmage with defensive stops but the interception by Jamar, a redshirt sophomore from New Market, Ala., was the only turnover of the game.

The North Alabama offense scored five touchdowns, with the first coming on a 10-yard pass from Noah Walters to Jaquan Woods. T.J. Smith then threw a 31-yard scoring strike to Takairee Kenebrew, his first of two scores on the night. Ben harris was the third Lions quarterback with a touchdown pass when he hit Maleek Pope with a 12-yard TD pass. The fourth TD pass of the night was a six-yarder from running back Demarcus Lacey to Kenebrew. The final offensive TD was a one-yard run by Jalyn Daniels.

"The defense started strong and then the offense responded and it went back and forth to the final play," said Dearmon. "I've never had a spring game end on a walk-off interception but that was fitting for the big time college football atmosphere that we had."

Dearmon also commented on the physical play in the game.

"We wanted to send a message to our fans that we want to be a tough, physical football team," said Dearmon. "Our quarterbacks were live in the first half and our guys were getting after it. We showed up, we played physical and we played smart."

