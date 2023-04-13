Defense wins 42-38 in Brent Dearmon's first spring game at UNA

Head Coach Brent Dearmon and his University of North Alabama football team closed its 2023 spring practice in dramatic style Thursday night as Cameron Jamar picked off a pass in the final seconds of the annual Purple-White game and returned it for a touchdown to give the defense a 42-38 walk-off win. The scoring play was immediately followed by a fireworks show.
The UNA defense had picked up points through out the scrimmage with defensive stops but the interception by Jamar, a redshirt sophomore from New Market, Ala., was the only turnover of the game.
The North Alabama offense scored five touchdowns, with the first coming on a 10-yard pass from Noah Walters to Jaquan Woods. T.J. Smith then threw a 31-yard scoring strike to Takairee Kenebrew, his first of two scores on the night. Ben harris was the third Lions quarterback with a touchdown pass when he hit Maleek Pope with a 12-yard TD pass. The fourth TD pass of the night was a six-yarder from running back Demarcus Lacey to Kenebrew. The final offensive TD was a one-yard run by Jalyn Daniels.
"The defense started strong and then the offense responded and it went back and forth to the final play," said Dearmon. "I've never had a spring game end on a walk-off interception but that was fitting for the big time college football atmosphere that we had."
Dearmon also commented on the physical play in the game.
"We wanted to send a message to our fans that we want to be a tough, physical football team," said Dearmon. "Our quarterbacks were live in the first half and our guys were getting after it. We showed up, we played physical and we played smart."