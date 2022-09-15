Defense seeks mistrial in Mason Sisk mass murder trial after victim’s cell phone unlocked

Attorneys for Mason Sisk have asked for a mistrial in the Limestone County teen’s murder trial.
This is after the prosecution announced Thursday morning that the FBI has unlocked Mary Sisk’s cell phone after years of trying. The FBI agent at the courthouse said it will take a day to download information from the phone.
Mary Sisk is Mason Sisk’s stepmother, and one of the five family members he’s accused of murdering in 2019. He’s also on trial for the deaths of his father, John Sisk, and three siblings. The FBI is still using it code-breaking program on John Sisk’s still-locked cell phone.
The trial began Monday.
In court this morning before the jury was present, Mason Sisk’s defense team argued the prosecution was not following evidence-sharing rules and asked for a mistrial.
The FBI has the raw data downloaded, but it is unclear how long it will take to analyze what’s actually on it.
The judge said he is considering the defense motion, adding that his decision on whether or not to grant the mistrial likely hangs on what, if any, evidence pertaining to the case is found on Mary Sisk’s phone.
The trial is back underway with the jury present. The first witness of the day is a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy and the footage from his body-worn camera at the crime scene.
