Defense, rushing lead Auburn to 13-10 win vs. Texas A&M

AUBURN, Ala. – Cadillac went crazy and Auburn's defense went nuts.
Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter both rushed for 121 yards, Auburn kept Texas A&M out of the end zone for 58 minutes, and freshman Alex McPherson kicked two field goals to lead the Tigers to a 13-10 victory Saturday at sold out Jordan-Hare Stadium, the first win for interim head coach Carnell Williams.
"If we can pull in the same direction, we can believe in each other, continue to fight, continue to serve, continue to be disciplined, continue to believe, the sky's the limit," said Williams, who received the game ball from Auburn's captains after being doused with ice water before his postgame interview.
Leading 10-3 in the fourth quarter, Morris Joseph Jr. recovered Colby Wooden's strip sack at Texas A&M's 32-yard line, leading to McPherson's 26-yard field goal and a 10-point Auburn lead with 3:02 to play.
"When they called the timeout, I told Coach, 'Watch this, I'm going to go get it," Wooden said. "I timed up the snap and went and got it."
"He [Wooden] won on the edge with a speed move," Joseph said. "It was a great play by him and he got the ball out. He did his job so it was my job to get the ball for our team. We needed it."
"That's a game-decider right there, when Colby strips the ball and Mo picks it up and it allows the offense to get some points on the board," McPherson said. "It was a big game changer."
Texas A&M drove 80 yards in seven plays and scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass to trim Auburn's lead to 13-10 with 1:33 remaining, but John Samuel Shenker recovered the Aggies' onside kick and the Tigers ran out the clock.
Auburn held Texas A&M to 215 yards and limited Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman to 14-of-36 passing, a 39-percent clip, while allowing only 94 rushing yards on 24 carries, fewer than 4 yards per carry.
After a Tiger Walk reminiscent of Iron Bowls, Auburn claimed momentum early.
Owen Pappoe's third-down sack forced a Texas A&M punt, then Auburn drove 62 yards on four plays with Tank Bigsby racing 39 yards on third-and-3 to the Aggies' 16.
"I felt like I had to make a play for my team," Bigsby said. "It set us up for perfect field position to get a quick touchdown."
From there, Robby Ashford passed to Ja'Varrius Johnson for a 16-yard touchdown to give Auburn a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
"Tank busted a big run and it was set up perfectly," Ashford said. "They didn't cover 'Var, he was open and I knew I had to get it to him. If it's in the area, No. 6 is going to catch it. I never worry about that."
After shutting out the Aggies in the first half, Auburn's defense forced consecutive three-and-outs on Texas A&M's first five second-half possessions, allowing minus-2 yards in the third quarter.
After a short punt gave Auburn possession on Texas A&M's 27-yard line, Ashford connected with Hunter for 12 yards on third down to set up McPherson's 34-yard field goal that put the Tigers ahead 10-0 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.
"Coming into this game we were pretty confident in our operation," said McPherson, making his first start after an injury to Anders Carlson. "I think we went out there and executed as well as we could have."
Texas A&M intercepted a deflected pass early in the fourth quarter leading to a 48-yard field goal for the Aggies' first points.
Bigsby rushed for 121 yards on 23 carries while Hunter gained 121 on 13 rushes.
"I'm so lucky to have the opportunity to coach two high-character young men who have let me pour into their lives," Williams said of Auburn's running backs. "To see how Tank Bigsby grew from a freshman to now, that's everything. It's a joy to see those guys contribute."
Auburn (4-6, 2-5) plays its final home game next Saturday vs. Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT.