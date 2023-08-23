 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Defense rests its case in Yalrick Pride trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Day 8 Pride trial

Today the defense team rested their case in the trial of the Florence woman accused of beating her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son to death.

23-year-old Yalrick Pride is charged with felony murder, and chose not to take the stand to testify in her defense.

Attorneys for Pride called one of her sisters to the stand. She told the court about the night 3-year-old Kaiden Garner died. When defense attorneys questioned her, she told the jury Blake Townsend had been abusive towards Yalrick Pride.

But when prosecutors cross examined Pride’s sister they pointed out she was not being truthful by showing video of her first interview with investigators from three years ago at Cramer Children’s Center. In the video she told investigators that Yalrick Pride and Blake Townsend’s relationship was loving and happy.

Blake Townsend is the father of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner and will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in his son's death. He previously testified in this trial against Pride.

District Attorney, Chris Connolly said this has been an emotional trial, saying, “It’s been exhausting I know for everybody that's been involved. And the thing about it is it's been three years. Kaiden was buried August the 22nd, three years ago now his mother and family are here in court. So you know your heart just goes out to them, sitting through this and reliving it so I know they're looking for the end of these proceedings as are we.”

Prosecutors and the defense will present their closing arguments to the jury Thursday morning.

