Defense rests its case in trial of Florence woman charged with killing boyfriend's son

On Wednesday, the defense team rested their case in the trial of the Florence woman accused of beating her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son to death.
Yalrick Pride, 23, is charged with felony murder and chose not to take the stand to testify in her defense.
Attorneys for Pride called one of her sisters to the stand. She told the court about the night 3-year-old Kaiden Garner died. When defense attorneys questioned her, she told the jury Blake Townsend had been abusive toward Pride.
But when prosecutors cross examined Pride’s sister, they pointed out she was not being truthful by showing video of her first interview with investigators from three years ago at Cramer Children’s Center. In the video, she told investigators that Pride and Townsend’s relationship was loving and happy.
Townsend is the father of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner and will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in his son's death. He previously testified in this trial against Pride.
District Attorney Chris Connolly said this has been an emotional trial, saying, “It’s been exhausting, I know for everybody that's been involved. And the thing about it is it's been three years. Kaiden was buried August the 22nd, three years ago now. His mother and family are here in court. So, you know your heart just goes out to them, sitting through this and reliving it so I know they're looking for the end of these proceedings as are we.”
Prosecutors and the defense will present their closing arguments to the jury Thursday morning.