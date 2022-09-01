Defense responds to state's objection in Mike Blakely case: A void judgment can't be appealed

State prosecutors filed an objection this week to motions calling for the recusal of Judge Pamela Baschab and an overturning of the conviction and sentence in the case of ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.
They said defense attorneys filed their motions in the wrong court.
Defense attorneys, however, say prosecutors missed the point.
In a response filed Thursday afternoon, Blakely's defense team reiterated that Baschab had to be licensed to practice law in Alabama. They cited the Alabama Constitution and the Code of Alabama in their response, as well as another section of the Code stating attorneys who default on their annual license payment won't be recognized by the court.
As WAAY 31 was first to report, Baschab did not pay her dues to the Alabama Bar Association in 2021, forcing them to deem her license as inactive. It remained that way from January 2021 until Aug. 25 of this year.
During that time, Baschab was appointed to come out of retirement and preside over the nearly three-week theft and ethics trial for Alabama's only sheriff to be elected to 10 consecutive terms. In August 2021, the trial ended with a guilty verdict on two counts, and Baschab sentenced Blakely to three years in a county jail.
Blakely was released on bond while his case is appealed, but defense attorneys say they can't appeal a judgment that wasn't legally binding to begin with.
The response to the state even goes so far as to review the state's jurisdiction argument, saying if jurisdiction really is the issue to be argued, then Baschab's lack of license means she didn't have jurisdiction to render judgment against Blakely, and any judgment she did render is void.
"A void judgment or order is subject to attack at any time," their response reads, adding that it doesn't matter whether their motions were filed in the Limestone County Circuit Court or the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. "If judgment is void, it must be set aside."
Baschab's license is now valid, but the defense said she should not rule on the motions they've filed for her recusal and for overturning Blakely's convictions and sentencing "because her actions are the subject of the motions."