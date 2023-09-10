Defense, late TD drive propel Auburn to 14-10 win at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. – The thousands wearing orange and blue Saturday in 100-year-old California Memorial Stadium were delighted to be called Fairweather fans.
Rivaldo Fairweather scored the go-ahead touchdown and D.J. James ended Cal's last chance with an interception to lead Auburn to a 14-10 win, the Tigers' first in four tries in the Golden State.
After generating only four first downs and 99 yards in the first half while going 1-for-6 on third down, the Tigers offense found its rhythm in the fourth quarter, marching 10 plays for 69 yards to take a 14-10 lead on Payton Thorne's 5-yard touchdown pass to Fairweather with 6:31 to play.
Six plays earlier, Thorne and Fairweather connected for Auburn's big gain of the game, a critical 288-yard pickup on a wheel route on third-and-17 from the Tigers' 31-yard line.
After Fairweather' TD, Auburn's defense stopped the Bears and forced a punt, but the Tigers' fourth turnover gave Cal another opportunity with 4 minutes remaining from Auburn's 41-yard line.
An 11-yard pass and a penalty gave Cal the ball on Auburn's 15-yard line but once again, the defense rose to the occasion.
On fourth-and-13 from the 18, James intercepted Cal's attempt at a game-winning touchdown at the goal-line.
Cal capitalized on an early Auburn turnover and kicked a 39-yard field goal to lead 3-0 at the 9:42 mark in the first quarter.
An Auburn three-and-out gave Cal another short field at the Tigers' 33-yard-line but Marcus Harris' sack on third-and-10 forced a missed 42-yard field goal attempt.
Auburn's defense delivered again on Cal's first offensive play of the second quarter when Donovan Kaufman forced and recovered a fumble on the Bears' 17-yard line.
On third-and-6, Thorne hit Jay Fair on a crossing route for a 13-yard touchdown to give Auburn a 7-3 lead at the 11:50 mark of the second quarter.
Auburn forced another punt and drove across midfield but fumbled at Cal's 35-yard-line. The Bears changed quarterbacks and drove 65 yards, taking a 10-7 lead on Jadyn Ott's 14-yard touchdown run with 4:47 left in the first half.
An Auburn interception, the Tigers' third turnover of the half, gave Cal possession in Auburn territory for the third time in the half but a holding penalty negated a 51-yard field goal and Jaylin Simpson intercepted a long pass at the goal-line to end the first half.
Auburn's defense continued to produce in the second half, stopping Cal's opening possession of the third quarter on Jalen McLeod's tackle on fourth-and-4 after a 1-yard-pass.
Auburn drove across midfield but Cal stopped the Tigers on fourth-and 2 from the Bears' 42-yard-line.
Eugene Asante led Auburn with 12 tackles, making a tackle for loss and a sack on third downs on plays that preceded missed Cal field goals in the second half.
Auburn (2-0) returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium next Saturday for Homecoming at 6 p.m. CT.