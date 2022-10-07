Defense drops request to move Casey White out of state prison

Accused double murderer Case White won’t be transferred to the Cullman County Jail.
In a new court filing Friday, White’s attorney’s withdrew their request for him to be moved to Cullman from the Donaldson state prison in Bessemer. The initial request was made, attorneys said, to make it easier to consult with White as they prepare his defense for separate murder charges for the deaths of Connie Ridgeway in 2015 and Vicky White this year.
A hearing on White’s transfer was set for Tuesday in Lauderdale County.
White still is scheduled to appear in Lauderdale County court on other issues, including arraignment for Vicky White’s murder.
Read more about Casey White’s cases here.