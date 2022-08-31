Defense attorneys file motions to recuse judge in Mike Blakely trial, set aside verdict and sentence

In motions filed minutes ago in the Limestone County Circuit Court, defense attorneys for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely are calling for his guilty verdict and sentence to be set aside.
They're also calling for Judge Pamela Baschab, who presided over Blakely's trial last year, to be recused. This comes after WAAY 31's report about Baschab's inactive status with the Alabama Bar Association during the trial.
The motion says defense attorneys were made aware that Baschab was not licensed or authorized to practice law while the trial was taking place. Her status with the state Bar Association was listed as inactive in January 2021, one month before she was appointed to the trial.
Her appointment followed the recusal of Judge Pride Tompkins, who had been appointed following the recusal of all Limestone County judges.
Now, Blakely's defense team wants Baschab to recuse herself from the case as well.
A jury found Blakely guilty of two counts in the 2021 trial, and Baschab sentenced Blakely in August 2021 to 36 months in prison. He has yet to serve any of that time, however, as his case is appealed.
In light of the latest information, his attorneys now want the convictions and the sentence set aside, saying "it is clear Judge Baschab did not have the authority nor meet the qualifications to preside" over Blakely's trial.