Defense attorneys file appeal for William Darby, ex-cop convicted of murder

Defense attorneys for a former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder have filed an appeal in his case, records show.
The 69-page document focuses on three main arguments for turning over the conviction: William Darby’s case was presented to the public as it should have been, jury instructions key to Darby’s defense were denied and there was a lack of evidence to support the conviction.
Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffrey Parker. Due to the pandemic, a public viewing room was created for people to watch the trial. However, defense attorneys say the live feed was shut off, something they claim qualifies as an improper courtroom closure and grounds for new proceedings.
When it came time for jury instructions, the defense team had proposed instructions regarding “self-defense and the reasonableness of (Darby’s) actions as a police officer … yet the circuit court refused to give the instructions.”
Finally, the appeal states the evidence supported the idea that Darby “acted reasonably when he used deadly force.” They had previously asked for a new trial, which was denied by the Madison County Circuit Court.
“This case constitutes precisely the sort of gross miscarriage of justice in which a motion for new trial must be granted on the basis that the great weight of the evidence does not support the verdict,” the appeal reads.
Darby’s defense team said they are seeking to reverse the denial of the motion for a new trial and a remand for a new trial.
