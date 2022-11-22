Defense attorney says ex-Limestone County teacher didn't violate bond when marrying alleged victim

It may seem odd to picture a wedding in which the couple has no contact or communication with each other, but that's what a defense attorney is saying happened when his client married their alleged victim earlier this month.
Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, was an itinerant special education teacher and coach at East Limestone High School when the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a possible inappropriate relationship between Tucker and a student.
He was arrested in mid-September on a charge of engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, then released on a $30,000 bond. One of the bond requirements was that he not have any contact with his alleged victim — though records show the two got married Nov. 8.
On Tuesday, Tucker's defense attorney, Nick Lough, said his client did not violate the bond conditions despite getting married.
“He has had absolutely no direct communication or contact with his wife, but they are lawfully and legally married, and so, as a defense team, all we can do is file a motion with a court on that issue," Lough said.
That motion asks the judge to change the bond requirements. A hearing is set regarding the motion.
"We are asking that the judge strike any kind of language with any bond conditions that would limit his ability or his wife’s ability to contact each other and communicate with each other, and that’s really all we're asking at this point for the judge to consider,” Lough explained.
The Limestone County Board of Education accepted Tucker’s resignation after his arrest.