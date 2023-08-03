Deconstruction underway on Saturn 1B rocket along I-65

After months of discussions, deconstruction started this week on the Saturn 1B Rocket along I-65.
In a statement to WAAY 31 News, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center confirmed the engines on the rocket had been removed this week.
Once the Alabama Department of Construction Management approves final plans, the complete tearing down of the rocket is expected to begin within the next two weeks.
The rocket had been the talk of North Alabama since early this year when the Marshall Space and Flight Center said the rocket's damage was beyond repair.
A push was made to either keep the rocket or build a replica, the latter of the two being approved.