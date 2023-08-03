 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible during
the overnight and morning hours on Friday. High atmospheric
moisture content will exist during this time, leading to a
risk for locally heavy rainfall. This threat will be
maximized across areas where multiple rounds of heavy
rainfall occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Deconstruction underway on Saturn 1B rocket along I-65

I-65 rocket deconstruction

The Saturn 1B Rocket alongside I-65 has had deconstruction begin this week ahead of its anticipated teardown in the next few weeks. 

 By Demetrius Hurry

After months of discussions, deconstruction started this week on the Saturn 1B Rocket along I-65. 

In a statement to WAAY 31 News, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center confirmed the engines on the rocket had been removed this week. 

Once the Alabama Department of Construction Management approves final plans, the complete tearing down of the rocket is expected to begin within the next two weeks. 

The rocket had been the talk of North Alabama since early this year when the Marshall Space and Flight Center said the rocket's damage was beyond repair. 

A push was made to either keep the rocket or build a replica, the latter of the two being approved. 

