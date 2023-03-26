Decatur's Project Unify planning aid trip to help Mississippi tornado victims

Many people's lives were changed after a string of tornadoes struck multiple towns in Mississippi late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Decatur based Project Unify, a disaster relief ministry, spent Saturday cleaning up the damage left behind by the storms in part of Morgan County.
After seeing the damage left behind in Amory, Mississippi, Cody Michael with the group said they felt a calling.
"We've got our food trailer getting prepared to be taken to Amory, Mississippi," said Michael. "We're making plans to send our cook trailer to Mississippi.
The group has assisted areas hit by natural disasters for some time, including most recently when they traveled to Selma, Alabama in January after tornadoes left a destructive path.
In a Facebook post shared on Saturday, Michael said they had their sights on getting to Mississippi as soon as possible.
"We will make our best effort to have our biggest part of our team in Amory, Mississippi by Monday afternoon."
On Sunday, the group updated its followers saying they are beginning to head down to Amory, Mississippi that day to begin helping the people in need.