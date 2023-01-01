Decatur's Polar Plunge returns for 38th year, in support of Meals on Wheels

To celebrate the first day of the new year, members of the Decatur community jumped into the Tennessee River on Sunday.
The event, known as the Polar Plunge, has been taking place for 38 years.
The nearly 40-year-old tradition was experienced by some people this year for the very first time.
12-year-old Lakyn Sumerel said the decision to participate was an easy one.
"Well I love swimming and I also really love swimming at the lake," said Sumerel. "It's pretty cold there, but I really didn't think it would be this cold."
Sumerel's mom said her daughter talked her into jumping in as well.
"Well my daughter, she wanted to do it," said Jennifer Lawrence. "I work at the post office and a lot of them usually do it, but we just had one person doing it today."
While jumping into the New Year with a cold dip in the Tennessee River might sound invigorating, the event also has a deeper meaning.
T-shirts were available to purchase for $15 and every dollar from those sales went towards supporting the local Meals on Wheels program in Morgan County.
The charity provides home-cooked meals for people who are a lot of time homebound and unable to buy food for themselves.
"It's usually the only time or a lot of the times the only contact that they receive in the week," said Tim Thrasher, the CEO of the Community Action Partnership in North Alabama. "It really gives them a sense of belonging [and] it helps them to be well-nutritional."
Even though the water was cold, Sumerel said she had a great time and cannot wait for next year.
"I knew it was for a great cause, so I just kept on doing it," said Sumerel. "I was thinking in my head, [just] keep swimming."