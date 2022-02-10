 Skip to main content
Decatur's Madison Murphy signs with Chatt State

Decatur's Madison Murphy

Decatur's Madison Murphy signs with Chatt State Tigers Softball on Thursday. 

 By Max Cohan

Decatur Red Raiders’ pitcher Madison Murphy signed with Chatt State Tigers Softball on Thursday.

For Murphy, putting pen to paper was just proof that all her effort was worth it.

“This is like 12 years in the works, so a lot of hard work has paid off. And a lot of my family is really proud of me, so it means a lot that I can do something for them,” she said.

The senior said it was an easy decision to sign with the Tigers after clicking with the coaches on a visit over the summer.

Murphy is looking forward to moving to a new city and meeting new people as she continues her career.

