Decatur's Jere Adcock reflects on 27-year run with Red Raiders

“I just thought, it’s time.”
After 27 seasons, 187 wins and countless memories, Decatur head football coach Jere Adcock has decided to call it a career. The second longest-serving coach in Red Raiders’ history said he was ready to retire and try other things. But this wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. Adcock went into the 2022 season knowing it would probably be his last.
“When this group came through, I thought, ‘Okay, this may be the group I go out with,’ because I knew they had the talent and I wanted, personally, to end on a good note,” he said.
It ended up being the right call. The Red Raiders finished with a 9-3 record, their first winning season since 2018 and highest win total since 2016, earning Adcock recognition as the Alabama Football Coaches Association 6A Coach of the Year.
“One of the players came to me the other day and said, ‘Coach, congratulations on Coach of the Year’ and I said, ‘Well, you’re the reason I'm there. This is a team award. We couldn’t have been where we were if you guys hadn’t performed … this is not me guys, this is y’all. Y’all did this.”
Being head coach of the Red Raiders is an honor that only five men have had since 1933. The other four -- Shorty Ogle, Wes Thompson, Earl Webb and Steve Rivers -- face Adcock’s office every day on plaques.
“When I walk in that door to my office, I look over there every day, I have every day since we put those up several years ago and it’s kind of a reminder of the past and it’s kinda like they’re reminding me,” he said. “I still feel like the new kid on the block when I look at those guys.”
One day, Adcock will surely be on the wall next to them.
As any head football coach will tell you, the goal is always to win a state title. While Adcock was never able to bring a blue map back to Decatur, he said the relationships he’s built will always mean more than a ring or trophy ever could.
“There’s so many kids that have been through this program that put a treasure in my heart that I’ll never be able to remove,” he said, “and I’m grateful for that.”