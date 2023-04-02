Decatur's Gary Redus II wins ring with LSU

LSU dominated Iowa, 102-85, in Dallas Sunday to claim the Tigers' first-ever basketball national championship.
The win is the fourth for Tigers’ head coach Kim Mulkey, who won three with Baylor (2005, 2012 and 2019), but the first for one of the newest members of her staff -- Gary Redus II.
“First NCAA Tournament, first Sweet 16, first Final Four, first national championship,” Redus said recapping his year. “Man, it’s crazy.”
A Decatur native, Redus joined Mulkey’s staff as an assistant coach prior to the 2022-23 season. Before that, he had stints with SMU, Vanderbilt and Delta State.
While he was hopeful heading into his first season with the Tigers, he had no idea they’d be able to win it all this year.
“Kim Mulkey, man. The greatest. The way that she kind of maneuvered things, the chess pieces, and the moves that she made on a day-to-day basis, she got us here man. She got us here and those girls got us here,” Redus said. “They played their tails off every single night. So, to have it culminate like this is amazing.”