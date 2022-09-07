Decatur's Future: Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority wants to hear from you

If you live or frequent the City of Decatur, the Downtown Redevelopment Authority wants to hear from you in a survey they're currently conducting.
The goal is to get an idea of what people would like to see in downtown Decatur in the future.
The Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority says they will share survey results with developers.
Your input they say will help fine-tune their business development and district enhancement strategies.
The last time this study was done was in 2015.
This time they say they're hoping to get more survey responses.
The survey takes about 7 minutes to complete.
It's anonymous and will only be available until Tuesday, 9/20.
Click here for a link to the survey.