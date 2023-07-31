Decatur woman to serve 21 years, 8 months in prison for child pornography distribution, possession

A Decatur woman is set to serve over 20 years in prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.
Becky Lynn Burroughs, 46, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, according to the United States Department of Justice.
The DOJ says Burroughs pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography on April 27, 2023.
According to the plea agreement, Florida investigators identified an account distributing child pornography in an internet chatroom. The DOJ says an investigation revealed that the account belonged to Burroughs.
Between March 2021 and September 2021, Burroughs uploaded at least 11 videos, as well as numerous images, of child pornography to the internet, says the DOJ.
On September 1, 2021, a search warrant was obtained for Burrough’s residence in Decatur, and agents seized Burrough’s phone. The DOJ says a forensic review of the cell phone located 10 child sex abuse images and videos.
Homeland Security Investigations – Birmingham investigated the Becky Burroughs case, along with Homeland Security Investigations – Tallahassee, the Leon County, Florida Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney John M. Hundscheid prosecuted Burroughs.
