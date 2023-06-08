Decatur woman shot while inside her home; police seek suspects

On Wednesday about 11:55 p.m., police received multiple reports of shots fired near McDonald Court SW in Decatur, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Dispatch also received a call from a woman who reported having been shot while inside her home on Wimberly Drive SW.
Police say her injury is believed to be connected to the reported gunfire.
The woman was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. She was later transferred to UAB where she remains in stable condition.
Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene and determined that three occupied apartments and two vehicles were struck during the shooting.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4600 or contact an anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.