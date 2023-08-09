Decatur woman in coma after police say she was set on fire by husband

Decatur Police say investigators learned the victim was intentionally set on fire by her husband, Riley Willis III, while they were inside their apartment at Summer Courtyard apartment homes around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WAAY 31 spoke to the victim’s sister Christy Mitchell today. Mitchell said her sister Anna Willis is currently in a coma under medical sedation and has already undergone a couple of surgeries. She says doctors at the UAB burn unit are optimistic Anna will pull through but the road to recovery will be long and painful.
Anna Willis is originally from Maine, where her sister Christy lives. Christy is eagerly awaiting her Thursday morning flight to Birmingham to be right at Anna's side.
Mitchell said, “Domestic violence isn’t okay, it's not okay if you're a man or a woman to put your hands on another person. This isn’t okay, none of it is okay.”
Mitchell asks for the community to pray for Anna and their family. “We believe in Christ our Lord and I do believe in all my heart that he’s got his hand on her and that he’s going to help her,” added Mitchell.
Riley Willis III is behind bars without bond per Aniah's Law and has been charged with domestic violence–assault and arson.