Decatur woman facing domestic violence charge after allegedly stabbing girlfriend

Decatur Police say 36-year-old Marketa Sipp is facing a domestic violence charge after stabbing another woman in December.
On Dec. 6, 2021, Decatur Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Brookline Road SW in reference to a domestic call.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who was suffering from stab wounds. The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Through the course of the investigation, the victim's girlfriend, Sipp, was developed as a suspect. On Jan. 28, Sipp was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on an unrelated charge.
On Feb. 4, Sipp was released and transported to Decatur, where she is charged with second-degree domestic violence. Sipp was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $60,000 bond.