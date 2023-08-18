Decatur woman defeats all odds and finds peace through prayer

One Decatur woman is on a mission to inspire others around her through prayer.
Every morning, Tiara Turner comes to Wilson Morgan Park in Decatur to connect with the Lord.
She brings her yoga mat, her Bible, and dials into a prayer line to join her friends and family.
“The Bible says when two or three are gathered in his name that he’ll be in mist," said Turner, “so if we start the day off with God, he’s covering us all day long.”
Prayers that help her in good times and bad, and the Lord knows she's struggled through her share of them.
Throughout Turner's life she's suffered from heart problems, cancer, battles with epilepsy, a pregnancy that ended in a stillbirth, and an attempt to take her own life.
Turner says that suicide attempt brought her back to God.
“God literally woke me up vomiting all the medicine that I had taken because I was so sick,” Turner said.
“I was so depressed. I had just lost my baby, and I was just going through a lot,” Turner continued.
Overcoming those trials showed her god still has a purpose for her.
It led her to create Dear Woman Behind Me- The Movement.
The movement was formed from letters she wrote to her younger self at different stages of her life- at times where she was broken.
“I’m not ashamed of my past and the trials that I’ve been through, but I want to reach my hand back to you and say hey you’re not alone in what you’re going through,” Turner said.
“I’ve experienced this. Let me tell you what I did, and let me tell you how God got me through it, and I hope it helps you too.”
“You don’t have to suffer like I did, you don’t have to go through the same mistakes I did,” Turner continued.
Turner says through this movement, women from all over the country come together to share their personal experiences in an environment that's nurturing and non judgmental.
But Turner's work doesn’t stop there, started and runs a non profit, works at a group home, volunteers in her community, and is a part of multiple youth mentoring programs.
Turner says her daughter Anyiah is the reason she created her own youth mentoring program and became so involved with the local kids.
She tries to help others in everything she does, especially those in their hours of darkness.
“We want to give people a safe place to express themselves and have that conversation because healing happens in a conversation," Turner continued, “when you’re able to get out all of the stuff that you’re able to keep in.”
This weekend Dear Woman Behind Me-The Movement is hosting a prayer picnic for the community.
It’s this Saturday at 5 pm at Etta Freeman Park.
Turner says everyone is welcome.