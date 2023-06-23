Decatur woman charged with interference with custody in Limestone County

An Eva woman was arrested after a juvenile went missing in Limestone County, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Nichole Holaway, 36, faces a kidnapping charge of interference with custody.
The sheriff’s office says charges are related to a report from the Marshall County Department of Human Resources regarding a juvenile that went missing from a facility in Limestone County.
The sheriff’s office says the juvenile has since been located.
Holaway was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $20,000 bond.