Decatur woman charged with interference with custody in Limestone County

Nichole Holaway

An Eva woman was arrested after a juvenile went missing in Limestone County, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Nichole Holaway, 36, faces a kidnapping charge of interference with custody.

The sheriff’s office says charges are related to a report from the Marshall County Department of Human Resources regarding a juvenile that went missing from a facility in Limestone County.

The sheriff’s office says the juvenile has since been located.

Holaway was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $20,000 bond.

