Decatur woman charged with fraud involving debit card of client at developmental disabilities center

A Decatur woman faces multiple fraud charges after allegedly using someone else's debit card for purchases without their permission.
The debit card belonged to a client at a developmental disabilities center, according to police. A center representative filed a report with Decatur Police Department after "multiple unauthorized purchases" with the client's debit card were uncovered.
Police said the charges were not completed or authorized by the client. The investigation later revealed an employee of the center, 49-year-old Caren Bell Sales, had been the one using the card, police said.
Sales is charged with five counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.