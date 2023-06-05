Decatur woman arrested for stabbing

A Decatur woman was arrested for stabbing a man, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Tekita Holmes, 35, was charged with domestic violence after officers responded to a stabbing on May 20 in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street SE.
Officers saw an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds when they arrived. The male was taken to the Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.
Following an investigation, officers located Holmes on Saturday and transported her to the Morgan County jail.
Bond was set at $5,000.