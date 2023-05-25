 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur woman arrested for selling fentanyl

  • Updated
  • 0
Marquita Laneice Gary

Marquita Laneice Gary

A Decatur woman was arrested for selling fentanyl, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police say Marquita Laneice Gary, 29, was identified as a suspect following an investigation into the sales of fentanyl in the 300 block of Blackberry Drive SW that took place throughout the month of May.

On Wednesday, investigators found Gary at her residence in possession of 500 fentanyl pills.

Gary has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl and was taken to the Morgan County jail.

Bond is set at $5,000.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you