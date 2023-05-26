Decatur woman arrested for assault

A Decatur woman was arrested for assault, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Cheri Garner, 51, was developed as the suspect after an assault was reported on Tuesday at a residence in the 1200 block of Kathy Lane SW.
Police say the victim advised he had been assaulted by a female in his residence and had cuts on his legs when officers arrived.
The victim was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.
After an investigation, Garner was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Morgan County jail.
Bond was set at $15,000.