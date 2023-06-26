Decatur woman arrested for abusing 2 children

A Decatur woman was arrested Thursday for abusing two children, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Angelina Domingo-Jimenez, 27, was charged with two counts of willful abuse of a child under 18 years of age by a responsible person.
On Thursday, the Morgan County Department of Human Resources received a report of possible child abuse occurring at a residence in the 300 block of Cardinal Drive SW.
A social worker with Morgan County DHR responded to the residence with Decatur police to follow up on the report.
Police say the social worker and officers met with Domingo-Jimenez and the children at the residence. After conducting an investigation, police say they discovered that Domingo-Jimenez had willfully abused two children using inanimate objects resulting in physical injuries.
Decatur Police Family Services Detectives were then notified and responded to the scene. Police say detectives took over the investigation and placed Domingo-Jimenez under arrest.
Domingo-Jimenez was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
Police say Morgan County DHR put a safety plan in place, placing the children in the care of a family friend.