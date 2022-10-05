Decatur woman accused of running over victim with her car

A Decatur woman suspected of running over a victim with her car faces multiple charges.
Mi’Asia Shakiea Davis, 25, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Decatur Police Department.
She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Police said officers responded to a business parking lot in the 1,200 block of West Moulton Street on Sept. 30 and found the victim who had been run over. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Davis’ bond was set at $27,000.